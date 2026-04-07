Justin Topa News: Collects first save of 2026
Topa earned the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, allowing one walk and no hits in two-thirds of an inning.
Eric Orze was given the initial save opportunity but was pulled after yielding an RBI double to Kevin McGonigle. With Cole Sands and Taylor Rogers already deployed earlier in the game, the Twins turned to Topa, who proceeded to seal the win for Minnesota after getting two of the next three batters to ground out. Topa is one of three Twins pitchers to record a save this season, but there doesn't appear to be a clear-cut favorite for the closing job in Minnesota as of yet.
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