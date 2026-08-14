Justin Topa News: Inks minors deal with Yankees

The Yankees signed Topa to a minor-league contract Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Topa has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 35-year-old right-hander pitched in 23 games out of the Twins' bullpen this season, posting an ugly 8.05 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 19 innings before being released in late May.