Justin Topa News: Inks minors deal with Yankees
The Yankees signed Topa to a minor-league contract Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Topa has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 35-year-old right-hander pitched in 23 games out of the Twins' bullpen this season, posting an ugly 8.05 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 19 innings before being released in late May.
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