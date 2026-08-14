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Justin Topa News: Inks minors deal with Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:17am

The Yankees signed Topa to a minor-league contract Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Topa has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 35-year-old right-hander pitched in 23 games out of the Twins' bullpen this season, posting an ugly 8.05 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 19 innings before being released in late May.

Justin Topa
New York Yankees
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