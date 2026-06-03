Justin Topa News: Nets minors deal from Blue Jays
The Blue Jays signed Topa to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.
Topa was released by the Twins in late May after posting an 8.05 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 19 innings. The 35-year-old reliever will look to get back on track at Triple-A Buffalo in hopes of earning another chance at the big-league level.
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