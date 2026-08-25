Justin Topa News: Officially added to roster
The Yankees selected Topa's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Topa will get a look with the big club after logging a 1.80 ERA and 2:1 K:BB over five innings during his time with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty reliever held an 8.05 ERA and 12:11 K:BB across 19 frames earlier this season with the Twins.
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