Justin Topa News: Officially added to roster

The Yankees selected Topa's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Topa will get a look with the big club after logging a 1.80 ERA and 2:1 K:BB over five innings during his time with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty reliever held an 8.05 ERA and 12:11 K:BB across 19 frames earlier this season with the Twins.