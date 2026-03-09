Justin Topa headshot

Justin Topa News: Rough start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Topa gave up four earned runs on four hits, including a home run, with two strikeouts Sunday to increase his spring ERA to 30.38. He's given up nine earned runs in 2.2 innings.

Topa does have a 5:3 K:BB in 2.2 innings, so he's at least striking out batters. It's still early in the spring and Topa as a veteran may be focusing on some aspects of his arsenal. However, this isn't inspiring for his chances to earn saves in the unsettled Twins closer competition.

Justin Topa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
