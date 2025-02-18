Justin Turner News: Gets $6 million deal

The Cubs agreed to terms with Turner on a one-year, $6 million contract Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The 40-year-old Turner slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs over 139 games last season between the Blue Jays and Mariners. Mooney relays that it's "unclear to what extent" the Cubs might consider Turner as an option at third base, where Matt Shaw (oblique) is the favorite to win the job. The Cubs' plan for now seems to be for Turner to see most of his playing time on the short side of a platoon at first base with Michael Busch, while also getting occasional starts at designated hitter.