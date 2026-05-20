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Justin Verlander Injury: Builds up to four innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Verlander (hip) completed a four-inning, 62-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

In lieu of a rehab assignment, Verlander has remained with the Tigers and has been getting gradually stretched back out through simulated games. The 43-year-old righty has needed more time than expected to recover from left hip inflammation, but he may need to complete just one more sim game before Detroit brings him back from the 60-day injured list around when he's first eligible at the beginning of June. According to Beck, Verlander's fastball velocity sat around 92-to-93 miles per hour during Wednesday's throwing session, putting him a tick or two behind his average velocity during his time with the Giants in the 2025 season.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
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