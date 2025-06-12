Justin Verlander Injury: Completes another sim game

Verlander (pectoral) threw 65 pitches in a simulated game at Coors Field on Wednesday and could rejoin the Giants during their series against the Guardians which begins Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Verlander is seemingly nearing a return to game action after being placed on the 15-day injured list May 22 due to a right pec strain. The veteran right-hander has thrown two simulated games, the first which came last Friday, during which he threw 35-40 pitches at Oracle Park. Before landing on the shelf, Verlander posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 52 innings this season, going 0-3 across 10 starts.