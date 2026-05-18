Justin Verlander Injury: Completes sim game
Verlander (hip) tossed a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game Friday, MLB.com reports.
Rather than heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Verlander is seemingly electing to stay with the Tigers and build up his pitch count through a series of sim games as he works his way back from left hip inflammation, which sent him to the injured list back on April 4. Verlander reportedly displayed improvement with his pitch quality and velocity during Friday's throwing session and is set to throw a longer simulated game in the middle of this week. Verlander appears to be tracking toward a return from the 60-day IL around when he's first eligible May 31 or soon thereafter.
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