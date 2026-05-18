Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Completes sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Verlander (hip) tossed a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game Friday, MLB.com reports.

Rather than heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Verlander is seemingly electing to stay with the Tigers and build up his pitch count through a series of sim games as he works his way back from left hip inflammation, which sent him to the injured list back on April 4. Verlander reportedly displayed improvement with his pitch quality and velocity during Friday's throwing session and is set to throw a longer simulated game in the middle of this week. Verlander appears to be tracking toward a return from the 60-day IL around when he's first eligible May 31 or soon thereafter.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
12 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
36 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
43 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
50 days ago