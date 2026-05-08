Justin Verlander Injury: Facing hitters Saturday
Verlander (hip) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Verlander has been throwing bullpen sessions at nearly full intensity since Sunday, and Saturday will mark his first time facing live hitters since landing on the IL in early April. The Tigers haven't provided a timeline for the 43-year-old's return yet, though that may change once they see how he comes out of Saturday's round of BP.
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