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Justin Verlander Injury: Feels good after latest bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Manager A.J. Hinch said Verlander's (hip) bullpen session Wednesday was "encouraging", Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

"I think the last time I tried to really step on it, I don't want to say it was a full step back, but it didn't respond the way I wanted or that anybody wanted," Verlander said. "So that was disappointing. After yesterday, it didn't do that, which is good. It's taken a little longer than I think we expected, which is frustrating." Verlander has missed his last four turns through the rotation due to inflammation in his left hip, and it hasn't responded the way he'd hoped after initially believing it would be a minimum stint on the injured list. Verlander is expected to require at least one more bullpen session and a rehab start before making his return to Detroit's rotation.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
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