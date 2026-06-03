Justin Verlander Injury: Five scoreless in rehab start

Verlander (hip) struck out three over five scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Verlander induced 10 whiffs on 64 pitches and averaged 93.5 mph with his four-seamer, which is right in line with his velocity from 2025. The 43-year-old's next appearance could come with the Tigers, though the team has not yet confirmed as much. Verlander has been sidelined since early April left hip inflammation.