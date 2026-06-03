Justin Verlander Injury: Five scoreless in rehab start
Verlander (hip) struck out three over five scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
Verlander induced 10 whiffs on 64 pitches and averaged 93.5 mph with his four-seamer, which is right in line with his velocity from 2025. The 43-year-old's next appearance could come with the Tigers, though the team has not yet confirmed as much. Verlander has been sidelined since early April left hip inflammation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%28 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More