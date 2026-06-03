Justin Verlander Injury: Likely rejoining rotation next week
Verlander (hip) is likely to rejoin the Tigers' rotation next week against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Ty Madden has been shifted to a bullpen role, clearing the path for Verlander's return. The 43-year-old threw 64 pitches over five shutout innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, and it's expected to be the only rehab outing he needs before returning to the Tigers' active roster. Verlander has been shelved by left hip inflammation since early April.
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