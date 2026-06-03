Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Likely rejoining rotation next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Verlander (hip) is likely to rejoin the Tigers' rotation next week against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ty Madden has been shifted to a bullpen role, clearing the path for Verlander's return. The 43-year-old threw 64 pitches over five shutout innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, and it's expected to be the only rehab outing he needs before returning to the Tigers' active roster. Verlander has been shelved by left hip inflammation since early April.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
28 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
28 days ago