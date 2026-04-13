Justin Verlander Injury: Needs another bullpen session
Verlander (hip) will throw another bullpen session before potentially embarking on a rehab assignment, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander threw about 40 pitches during his latest bullpen session Saturday and felt good Sunday, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, and he'll need at least one more session before facing live hitters. Verlander landed on the shelf April 4 due to left hip inflammation, but he was able to get back to throwing quickly and shouldn't require much time to build back to game readiness.
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