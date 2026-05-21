Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Rehab 'inching forward'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Verlander (hip) is "inching forward more than sprinting forward" with his rehab, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Verlander completed a four-inning, 62-pitch simulated game Wednesday and is slated to face hitters again next week after doing some throwing this weekend. Hinch noted that the veteran hurler has taken "no steps back" but added that Verlander is not yet ready to face major-league hitters. It seems the 43-year-old could still be at least a couple weeks away from rejoining the Tigers' rotation. Verlander is working his way back from left hip inflammation.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
15 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
39 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
46 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
53 days ago