Justin Verlander Injury: Rehab 'inching forward'

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Verlander (hip) is "inching forward more than sprinting forward" with his rehab, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Verlander completed a four-inning, 62-pitch simulated game Wednesday and is slated to face hitters again next week after doing some throwing this weekend. Hinch noted that the veteran hurler has taken "no steps back" but added that Verlander is not yet ready to face major-league hitters. It seems the 43-year-old could still be at least a couple weeks away from rejoining the Tigers' rotation. Verlander is working his way back from left hip inflammation.