Justin Verlander Injury: Rehab start set
Verlander (hip) reported to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday for a rehab assignment, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.
The 43-year-old has been building up his arm in extended sessions of live batting practice rather than full rehab games, but he'll head to Triple-A for at least one minor-league outing. Verlander threw 66 pitches across four innings during his last session, and he should continue to build up from there with Toledo. If all goes well Tuesday, Verlander's next game appearance could come with the Tigers.
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