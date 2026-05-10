Justin Verlander Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Verlander to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The 43-year-old progressed to facing live batters Saturday as he continues to work his way back from hip inflammation, which sent him to the IL after his season debut March 30. Verlander was already likely to require a few rehab starts in the minors before rejoining Detroit's rotation, so the move to the 60-day IL likely doesn't affect his return timeline much. He'll be eligible to come off the IL at the start of June.
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