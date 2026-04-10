Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Slated for bullpen session Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Verlander (hip) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It appears to be the first time he's thrown off the mound since landing on the 15-day injured list last weekend with left hip inflammation. Verlander will be eligible for activation April 16, but it's unclear whether the Tigers will ask him to make a rehab start before returning. Keider Montero has been filling in for Verlander in Detroit's rotation.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago