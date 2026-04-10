Justin Verlander Injury: Slated for bullpen session Saturday

Verlander (hip) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It appears to be the first time he's thrown off the mound since landing on the 15-day injured list last weekend with left hip inflammation. Verlander will be eligible for activation April 16, but it's unclear whether the Tigers will ask him to make a rehab start before returning. Keider Montero has been filling in for Verlander in Detroit's rotation.