Justin Verlander Injury: Slated for bullpen session Saturday
Verlander (hip) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It appears to be the first time he's thrown off the mound since landing on the 15-day injured list last weekend with left hip inflammation. Verlander will be eligible for activation April 16, but it's unclear whether the Tigers will ask him to make a rehab start before returning. Keider Montero has been filling in for Verlander in Detroit's rotation.
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