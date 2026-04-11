Justin Verlander Injury: Slated for rehab assignment
Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Verlander (hip) will make a rehab start before returning from the injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Verlander will be eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, but the Tigers won't activate him right away and instead give him a tune-up outing before reintroducing him to the rotation. Once the veteran righty returns, Casey Mize or Keider Montero will likely be facing a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A.
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