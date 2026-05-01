Justin Verlander Injury: Still not ready for rehab games

Verlander (hip) is not yet asymptomatic, so he is not yet ready to begin a rehab assignment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Verlander will throw another bullpen session soon and seems to be trending in the right direction as he works his way back from left hip inflammation. However, the 43-year-old is still feeling some soreness, and until that goes away he will not be cleared to pitch in games. Verlander missed all of April and there remains no timetable for his return.