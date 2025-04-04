Justin Verlander News: Short outing versus Mariners

Verlander allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings, taking a no-decision in Friday's extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Both teams dipped into their bullpens early, and the Giants had to because Verlander wasn't pitching well early on. He threw 44 of 65 pitches for strikes but gave up a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and got in more trouble in the third. The veteran right-hander's first year with the Giants is off to a mediocre beginning -- he's allowed five runs, 11 hits and three walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings across two starts. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Reds next week.