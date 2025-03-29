Justin Verlander News: Strikes out five in no-decision
Verlander did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.
Verlander induced 10 swinging strikes on 83 pitches before departing in a 2-2 tie. The 42-year-old looked healthy after an encouraging spring, where he posted a 3.43 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 21 innings. He lines up to make his Giants home debut next weekend against the Mariners.
