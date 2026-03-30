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Justin Verlander News: Stumbles in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Verlander (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

It's a feel-good story for Verlander to be back with the team that he's built much of his Hall of Fame resume with, but the veteran hurler looked far removed from his peak years Monday. Verlander fell behind 5-0 by the end of the second inning, with much of the damage coming by way of a Corbin Carroll three-run homer. To his credit, Verlander did manage to retire six of the eight batters he faced following that long ball, but his final line wasn't pretty. Tellingly, the right-hander notched just six whiffs and one punchout while giving up three extra-base knocks. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which is lined up for a home matchup versus St. Louis.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
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