Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander News: Uneven spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Verlander allowed two runs on two hits across two innings of work in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He walked two and struck out four.

Verlander wasn't particularly sharp in his spring debut as he allowed four baserunners across only two innings and needed 50 pitches to cover the frames, but the four strikeouts were a nice sign. The veteran righty signed with Detroit on Feb. 10, rejoining the team he began his MLB career with back in 2005. Verlander should slot in near the back of Detroit's stacked rotation and could have some fantasy value in the right matchups, though his days of being an ace seem long gone at this point.

Justin Verlander
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Verlander See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
16 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
59 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, September 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, September 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
166 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
166 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
166 days ago