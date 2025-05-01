Justin Verlander News: Works into seventh inning Thursday

Verlander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

It was the longest start of the year by Verlander, who also generated a respectable 11 whiffs Thursday. However, the veteran right-hander did surrender a home run, a seventh-inning leadoff solo shot by Ryan McMahon, for the fifth time in seven outings in 2025. Verlander now has a 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 37 innings ahead of a daunting task on the road next week against the Cubs, who lead the major leagues in run scored (192) as a club.