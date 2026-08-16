Justin Wrobleski Injury: Lands on IL due to forearm inflammation

The Dodgers placed Wrobleski on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left forearm inflammation.

Wrobleski will head to the IL for the first time this season after the injury apparently cropped up during his start in the Dodgers' 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday, when he struck out six batters while allowing four earned runs on four hits and one walk across six innings. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move to add a fresh arm to the bullpen, but it's unclear if Wrobleski will be replaced in the six-man rotation or if Los Angeles will proceed with five starters for the time being. Wrobleski will be eligible for reinstatement Sept. 1, when the Dodgers' active roster expands to 28 men. Even if Wrobleski is ready to go by then, he could be ticketed for a relief role. Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Saturday that Wrobleski "will go to the 'pen anyway" once Tyler Glasnow (back) and Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps) are cleared to rejoin the Dodgers rotation.