Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski Injury: Set to face hitters Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Wrobleski (forearm) will face hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

If Wrobleski checks out fine physically following Wednesday's throwing session, he could be cleared to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. Though he earned an All-Star nod and went 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while working out of the Los Angeles rotation before hitting the injured list Aug. 16 due to forearm inflammation, Wrobleski will be ticketed for a multi-inning relief role upon his return now that Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have both returned from extended injury-related absences.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Wrobleski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Wrobleski See More
Week 20 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 20 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
9 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Week 18 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 18 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
22 days ago