Justin Wrobleski Injury: Set to face hitters Wednesday
Wrobleski (forearm) will face hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
If Wrobleski checks out fine physically following Wednesday's throwing session, he could be cleared to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. Though he earned an All-Star nod and went 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while working out of the Los Angeles rotation before hitting the injured list Aug. 16 due to forearm inflammation, Wrobleski will be ticketed for a multi-inning relief role upon his return now that Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have both returned from extended injury-related absences.
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