Justin Wrobleski News: Another impressive spring outing

Wrobleski tossed three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out three batters without issuing a walk.

Wrobleski worked up to 41 pitches in the start and threw six different pitch types. The left-hander has has yet to give up a run this spring through six innings and has yielded just three hits with a 4:0 K:BB. Wrobleski is in the mix to begin the regular season in the Dodgers' rotation while Blake Snell works his way back from a shoulder issue, and the former's Cactus League performance so far should boost his chance of earning that role.