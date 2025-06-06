Justin Wrobleski News: Call-up official

The Dodgers recalled Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Wrobleski is set to start Friday's contest, which will be his second MLB start of the campaign. The 24-year-old has stumbled to a 5.09 ERA over 40.2 innings with Oklahoma City, and he's allowed eight runs in nine big-league innings this season. His struggles and lack of strikeout stuff -- he has an 8.3 K/9 at Triple-A -- make him a shaky fantasy option. Landon Knack was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.