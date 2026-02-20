Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Could begin season in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 6:01pm

Wrobleski is a candidate to begin the campaign in Los Angeles' rotation if Blake Snell (shoulder) isn't ready to pitch by Opening Day, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

While Los Angeles' other five starters have already faced live hitters, Snell hasn't yet thrown from a mound this spring, so his readiness for Opening Day is considerably iffy. If Snell is sidelined early, Wrobleski is arguably the top candidate to fill a starting role should the Dodgers elect to immediately deploy a six-man rotation. That in itself is uncertain for the very early part of the campaign since Los Angeles has two off-days across the first eight days of the season. Chen notes that if Wrobleski isn't inserted into the rotation right away, he could instead be called upon to work in a piggyback role with Shohei Ohtani, who may not be fully stretched out as a pitcher by Opening Day due to his anticipated participation solely as a hitter during the World Baseball Classic.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
