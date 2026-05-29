Justin Wrobleski News: Dominant in seventh win

Wrobleski (7-2) allowed a run on one hit and struck out nine without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Friday.

Wrobleski served up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning, but that was it. There were some ups and downs for Wrobleski in May -- he won three of five starts and allowed a total of 15 runs over 32.2 innings in those games. The southpaw's dominant outing Friday has him at a 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 62.2 innings over 10 appearances (nine starts) this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Diamondbacks.