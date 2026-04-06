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Justin Wrobleski News: Drawing start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Wrobleski is slated to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Manager Dave Roberts said last week that Wrobleski would be moved from the bullpen to draw a start during the team's ongoing road trip, and the skipper ultimately settled on slotting the lefty in for Monday's series opener in Toronto. The Dodgers are expected to transition from a five- to six-man rotation moving forward, so a strong showing against the Blue Jays would keep Wrobleski well positioned to earn additional starts. Los Angeles will eventually get Blake Snell (shoulder) back from the injured list, but since Snell's return isn't imminent, Wrobleski could end up getting a fair amount of leash in the rotation.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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