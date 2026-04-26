Justin Wrobleski News: Earns fourth win Sunday
Wrobleski (4-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing four hits and four walks over six scoreless innings in a 6-0 win over the Cubs. He struck out six.
Wrobleski kept the Cubs' bats quiet, turning in his third consecutive quality start and fourth straight win. After recording just nine strikeouts through his first four outings, the 25-year-old notched a season-high six punchouts Sunday. While strikeouts haven't been a major part of his profile this season, Wrobleski has pitched to a stellar 1.50 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 30 innings (five appearances) in 2026.
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