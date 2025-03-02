Fantasy Baseball
Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Excels in spring start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Wrobleski pitched three perfect innings, striking out two batters in a Cactus League contest against the Athletics on Sunday.

Wrobleski allowed just two balls to leave the infield, as he induced five groundouts to go along with his two punchouts. The southpaw contributed six starts among eight regular-season appearances in his first taste of the majors last year and posted a 5.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB over 36.1 innings. Wrobleski's opportunities with the big club in 2024 were precipitated by a rash of injuries to the team's pitching staff, and he's likely to begin 2025 at Triple-A.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
