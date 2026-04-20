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Justin Wrobleski News: Logs another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Wrobleski (3-0) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Wrobleski gave up a run in the first inning but was unscored upon thereafter. As has been the case all season, he pitched to contact, notching just five whiffs and three punchouts. That approach has been quite successful so far for the southpaw, as he's paired an uninspiring 9:5 K:BB through 24 innings with an exceptional 1.88 ERA and 0.88 WHIP along with a 3-0 record. Wrobleski has also finished with a quality start in each of his past two outings and has more than justified his spot in the Dodgers' rotation during the absence of Blake Snell (shoulder), who is likely still at least a month away from being activated off the injured list.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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