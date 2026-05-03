Justin Wrobleski News: Moves to 5-0 with win Sunday

Wrobleski (5-0) earned the win Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing six hits and one walk with no strikeouts across six shutout innings.

The soft-throwing lefty generated just four whiffs on 83 pitches but got the Cardinals to hit it at his defense. Wrobleski doesn't miss bats but continues to get results, as he's won five straight starts, allowing just two runs across 32 innings in that span. He's in the bottom one percent in whiff rate, which severely caps his fantasy upside. Wrobleski is making it tougher on the Dodgers to take him out of the rotation once Blake Snell (shoulder) is ready for his season debut in the coming weeks. Wrobleski owns a microscopic 1.25 ERA and 15:10 K:BB across 36 innings.