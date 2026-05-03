Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Moves to 5-0 with win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 8:02pm

Wrobleski (5-0) earned the win Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing six hits and one walk with no strikeouts across six shutout innings.

The soft-throwing lefty generated just four whiffs on 83 pitches but got the Cardinals to hit it at his defense. Wrobleski doesn't miss bats but continues to get results, as he's won five straight starts, allowing just two runs across 32 innings in that span. He's in the bottom one percent in whiff rate, which severely caps his fantasy upside. Wrobleski is making it tougher on the Dodgers to take him out of the rotation once Blake Snell (shoulder) is ready for his season debut in the coming weeks. Wrobleski owns a microscopic 1.25 ERA and 15:10 K:BB across 36 innings.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Wrobleski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Wrobleski See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago