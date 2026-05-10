Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Nearly goes distance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Wrobleski (5-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 8.2 innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Wrobleski gave a bullpen-saving performance despite struggling at times. Atlanta tagged him for four runs in the second inning, and he also gave up solo home runs to Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson among the three runs he allowed over the last two frames. Prior to Sunday, Wrobleski had allowed just five total runs over his first six outings. He threw 67 of 100 pitches for strikes in this start. The 25-year-old southpaw still has a strong 2.42 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 44.2 innings over seven games (six starts). He's lined up for a more favorable matchup on the road versus the Angels in his next projected start.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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