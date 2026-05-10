Justin Wrobleski News: Nearly goes distance in loss
Wrobleski (5-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 8.2 innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Sunday.
Wrobleski gave a bullpen-saving performance despite struggling at times. Atlanta tagged him for four runs in the second inning, and he also gave up solo home runs to Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson among the three runs he allowed over the last two frames. Prior to Sunday, Wrobleski had allowed just five total runs over his first six outings. He threw 67 of 100 pitches for strikes in this start. The 25-year-old southpaw still has a strong 2.42 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 44.2 innings over seven games (six starts). He's lined up for a more favorable matchup on the road versus the Angels in his next projected start.
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 37 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago