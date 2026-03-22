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Justin Wrobleski News: On track for hybrid role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 10:35pm

Wrobleski will not make the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Wrobleski will be available out of the bullpen, and he appears to be on track to piggyback Shohei Ohtani in Ohtani's starts, per Woo. The southpaw posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 66.2 innings in 24 appearances, including two starts, with Los Angeles during the 2025 regular season. The Dodgers will begin the year with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow in their starting rotation.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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