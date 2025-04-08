Justin Wrobleski News: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start
The Dodgers recalled Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Wrobleski will start Tuesday against the Nationals and could earn additional opportunities while Blake Snell (shoulder) is sidelined. The young left-hander held a 5.70 ERA,1.38 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings with the big club last season and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames with Oklahoma City in his first outing of the season.
