Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Dodgers recalled Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Wrobleski will start Tuesday against the Nationals and could earn additional opportunities while Blake Snell (shoulder) is sidelined. The young left-hander held a 5.70 ERA,1.38 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings with the big club last season and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames with Oklahoma City in his first outing of the season.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now