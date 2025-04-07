Justin Wrobleski News: Set to start Tuesday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Wrobleski will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Washington, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Wrobleski and Landon Knack will both join the Dodgers this week to fill the two openings in the rotation caused by Blake Snell (shoulder) landing on the 15-day injured list and by the team electing to add a sixth starter to the mix. The 24-year-old lefty previously made eight appearances (six starts) for the Dodgers in 2024, going 1-2 with a 5.70 ERA,1.38 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Wrobleski was sharp in his lone outing for Oklahoma City this season, striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings last Tuesday.