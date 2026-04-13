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Justin Wrobleski News: Shuts down Mets on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Wrobleski (2-0) tossed eight scoreless innings Monday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in a win over the Mets.

Wrobleski cruised through his eight frames, needing just 90 pitches and yielding only two baserunners. He carried a perfect game into fifth inning, when Jorge Polanco tagged him for a single -- and was promptly wiped out on a double play. The only other Mets player to reach base against the lefty was Francisco Alvarez, who singled with two outs in the eighth. Wrobleski is theoretically in the Dodgers' rotation only temporarily, as the team is in the midst of a stretch of 12 games in 13 days and is still without Blake Snell (shoulder). With that being said, it may be difficult for the team to favor the struggling Roki Sasaki over Wrobleski in the rotation if both pitchers continue to pitch as they have so far -- Sasaki has a 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 13 innings, while Wrobleski has posted a 2.12 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across 17 frames.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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