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Justin Wrobleski News: Sticking in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Wrobleski is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, the Dodgers will keep a six-man rotation in place during the upcoming week, clearing the way for Wrobleski to make a second straight start. After making his season debut in long relief March 30 versus the Guardians, Wrobleski scooped up a win in his first start of 2026 last Monday in Toronto while holding the Blue Jays to one earned run on two hits and four walks across five innings.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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