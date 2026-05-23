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Justin Wrobleski News: Takes second loss of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Wrobleski (6-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Brewers after allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out four.

Wrobleski endured a rough start to the game after allowing four runs in the first inning, including a three-run shot to William Contreras. He would allow just one run the rest of the way, but the damage was already done against one of the hottest offenses in the NL of late. Wrobleski has been trending in the wrong direction of late, giving up 14 runs (including three homers) in 19.2 frames over his past three outings. His next start should come next week in a favorable home matchup against the Rockies.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
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