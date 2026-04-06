Justin Wrobleski News: Works around control issues in win
Wrobleski (1-0) notched the win Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out two.
Making his first start of the season, the left-hander managed to keep the Toronto bats in check throughout the evening. Wrobleski still hardly showcased very much overpowering stuff -- he fanned just two and produced only five whiffs -- and he also showed poor control while walking four. If the Dodgers indeed maintain a six-man rotation going forward, Wrobleski should next take the ball next week against a Mets team that will be without superstar slugger Juan Soto (calf).
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