Justyn-Henry Malloy headshot

Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 7:51am

The Rays designated Malloy for assignment Saturday.

Malloy has been with Triple-A Durham since the beginning of the season but has struggled mightily, slashing just .128/.273/.266 over 132 plate appearances. His offensive woes will cost him his spot on the 40-man roster as the Rays opened up a spot for right-hander Aaron Brooks to join the big club.

Justyn-Henry Malloy
Tampa Bay Rays
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