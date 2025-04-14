Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Leading off Monday

Malloy is serving as the DH and batting first in Monday's game against the Brewers.

Malloy was out of the lineup two of the last three days but will slot back in with Milwaukee starting lefty Tyler Alexander. To make room for Malloy at DH, Spencer Torkelson will cover first base, with the lefty-hitting Colt Keith heading to the bench. Malloy has some appeal against southpaws, though he will likely fall back out of the lineup the next time Detroit faces a righty starter, with Keith returning to first and Torkelson sliding over to DH.