Justyn-Henry Malloy headshot

Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Leadoff hitter Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Malloy will serve as the designated hitter and bat in the leadoff spot against the Mariners on Monday.

Malloy was recalled by Detroit from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and he'll waste no time getting into his first major-league action of the season. He appeared in three games for Toledo before being called up and went 5-for-11 with two walks, one home run and five RBI.

Justyn-Henry Malloy
Detroit Tigers
