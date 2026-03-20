Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Moves to minor-league camp
The Rays optioned Malloy to minor-league camp Friday.
The Rays traded for Malloy in January, but the 26-year-old won't make the Opening Day roster. The former Detroit Tiger went 8-for-36 (.222) with two doubles, a stolen base and a 2:8 BB:K for the Rays during spring training.
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