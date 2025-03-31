Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Recalled by Detroit
The Tigers recalled Malloy from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Malloy wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster despite a strong spring training, but the 25-year-old is back in the majors in a move that corresponds with Detroit placing Gleyber Torres (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Monday. Malloy appeared in 71 games for the Tigers in 2024 and slashed .203/.291/.366 with eight home runs and 21 RBI across 230 plate appearances, though he finished with a 37.0 percent strikeout rate. Malloy could see some starts in the outfield due to Matt Vierling (shoulder) and Wenceel Perez (back) both starting the season on the IL.
