Justyn-Henry Malloy headshot

Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Stays in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Rays outrighted Malloy to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Malloy passed through waivers unclaimed after being booted off the 40-man roster, and he will stick around in the organization as depth in the corner infield and outfield slots. The 26-year-old sports just a .128/.273/.266 over 132 plate appearances with Durham this season.

Justyn-Henry Malloy
Tampa Bay Rays
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