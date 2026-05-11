Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Stays in organization
The Rays outrighted Malloy to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Malloy passed through waivers unclaimed after being booted off the 40-man roster, and he will stick around in the organization as depth in the corner infield and outfield slots. The 26-year-old sports just a .128/.273/.266 over 132 plate appearances with Durham this season.
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